WATCH: Raiders enter second week of workouts

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) – The Las Vegas Raiders entered their second week of workouts at their training facility in Henderson. They are called Organized Team Activities, or OTA’s. The NFL cancelled the OTA’s last season because of COVID-19 fears, but they are back in 2021.

The temperature in Henderson for the workouts this morning were around 100 degrees, still the players seemed to have no problem with making the most of this time to get ready for the 2021 season. This is video specifically of the quarterbacks, Derek Carr (4), Marcus Mariota (8) and Nathan Peterman (3).