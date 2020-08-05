VIDEO: Raiders workouts get more intense

HENDERSON (KLAS) – Veterans and rookies worked out together for the first time this week at the Raiders workout facility in Henderson. Activities have become noticeably more intense at the Intermountain Health Performance Center where the Raiders have both their offices and workout facilities.

The Raiders announced this week that fans will not be allowed to attend games because of fears over the coronavirus pandemic. The Raiders still hope to play their first game, as scheduled, at the Carolina Panthers Sunday September 13.

Video courtesy Raiders.com