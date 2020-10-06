VIDEO: Jon Gruden tired of Raiders mistakes and preps for Chiefs

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Raiders head coach Jon Gruden held his weekly news conference on Monday. Ron Futrell of 8 News Now reports on Gruden’s frustration with Raiders mistakes and looks forward to the Sunday 10:00 a.m. PT game with the Kansas City Chiefs (4-0).

The Raiders lost to the Buffalo Bills Sunday in Allegiant Stadium 30-23. Turnovers, missed tackles, penalties and missed assignments led to the Raiders loss. Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw 2 touchdown passes and ran for another.

The Raiders (2-2) travel to Kansas City for a game Sunday morning against the Chiefs. The game will be broadcast on 8 News Now.