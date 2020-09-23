VIDEO: Gruden and Raiders celebrate after MNF win

LAS VEGAS - The Las Vegas Raiders will make the trip across the country in Week 3 to face the New England Patriots this coming Sunday, Sept. 27 at 10:00 a.m. PT. The matchup mark's the first contest between the two clubs since they squared off in Mexico City, in 2017. The Patriots hold a 17-14-1 advantage in the all-time regular season series entering this Sunday, while also clinging to a five-game winning streak over the Raiders. The AFC battle commences on CBS with the broadcast carried by Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson.

The Silver and Black closed out the NFL's Week 2 slate with the first-ever victory in Allegiant Stadium, beating the New Orleans Saints by a score of 34-24 to improve to 2-0 on the 2020campaign. QB Derek Carr and TE Darren Waller stole the show, as they connected 12 times for 103 yards and one touchdown. Carr finished completing 28-of-38 pass attempts (73.7 percent) for282 yards, three touchdowns to no interceptions, earning a passer rating of 120.7. It marked Carr's 19th career three-touchdown performance through the air, tied for second-most in Raiders history with Daryle Lamonica. Waller's 12 receptions marked a single-game high by all receivers in Week 2, as Carr also completed passes to 10 other receivers in the contest. Through Week 2, Carr is the only quarterback in the league to complete passes to at least 11 different players in a single game. Other highlighted performances include touchdown receptions by FB Alec Ingold and WR Zay Jones, with RB Jalen Richard chipping in with one of his own scores on the ground.