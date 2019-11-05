Thursday Night Football: Oakland Raiders take on Los Angeles Chargers

OAKLAND (KRON) – The Oakland Raiders (4-4) will host the Los Angeles Chargers (4-5) for Thursday Night Football in an AFC rivalry game.

The Oakland Raiders only have a few more games left at RingCentral Coliseum, which could bring more fans to see their favorite team during a prime time showdown before moving to Las Vegas.

Both teams are coming off impressive wins against NFC opponents.

The Chargers shut down Aaron Rogers in a win against the Green Bay Packers, 26-11.

The Raiders took down the Detroit Lions in an offensive battle where it came down to one possession that came down to Oakland’s quarterback Derek Carr leading his team to a 75-yard touchdown drive to win the game, 31-24.

The quarterback credited the veterans who helped steer his teammates in the right direction.

“We have a lot of veterans on this team, especially up front that have been in situations like that. Where we can just tell the young guys like, ‘Guys, don’t worry just do your job we’ll win this game,’ and just try to keep it mellow even though the stakes are really high,” Carr said.

The Raiders will have a short week to get ready for the Chargers.

This week the Raiders lost one of their defensive players to a season ending injury.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport announced Tuesday Raiders defensive end Arden Key suffered a broken foot on Sunday and is expected to be out for the season. Key is getting a second opinion.

Key has had one sack in the past two games. Key was a third-round pick by the Raiders out of LSU in 2018 and was a starter in 10 games last season, but has yet to find his rhythm in the 2019 season.

Currently the Chargers open as slight favorites over the Raiders in the Week 10 match.

Latest Sports Headlines: