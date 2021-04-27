The Raiders hope for help at linebacker in the upcoming NFL Draft

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Raiders need help on defense, no question about that. So, where do they look for that help in Thursday’s opening round of the NFL Draft? Ron Futrell of 8 News Now takes a look at the linebackers who could be available with the Raiders 17th pick.

Micah Parsons out of Penn State and Notre Dames’ Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah are two players the Raiders could be looking at with their first round pick. Raiders GM Mike Mayock says the Raiders will be looking for speed on defense in the upcoming draft.