FILE – Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looks to throw during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, in this Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, file photo. Rogers was selected Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, for The Associated Press NFL All-Pro Team. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Quarterback Aaron Rogers has been unhappy in Green Bay for a long time. Unhappy with coaches, unhappy they drafted a quarterback last year instead of finding more help for him offensively, and unhappy with his contract.

On the day of NFL Draft 2021, Rogers says he wants out of Green Bay and according to Pro Football Talk, he would like to play for one of three teams, the Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos, or San Francisco 49ers.