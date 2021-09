BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- For months now, public health officials have been urging Americans to get vaccinated against Covid-19, citing the latest surge and its disproportionate impact on the unvaccinated.

But unvaccinated Covid patients aren't the only ones suffering the consequences of the hesitancy or outright opposition to vaccines. With hospital resources increasingly tapped out, people with medical needs that have nothing to do with the virus are feeling the brunt as well.