Raiders with two players on COVID list

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Raiders have placed two of their players on the Reserve COVID-19 list. They are both running backs.
Jalen Richard and Theo Riddick, both veteran back-up running backs, were placed on the list. Another running back, Kenyon Drake has been placed on the non-football injury list. Drake is in his first year with the Raiders.
The NFL has announced more punitive measures for teams in 2021 that miss games because of Covid issues, most notably, teams could forfeit games this season.