Raiders with two players on COVID list

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 13: Running back Jalen Richard #30 of the Las Vegas Raiders runs against the Indianapolis Colts in the second half of their game at Allegiant Stadium on December 13, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Raiders have placed two of their players on the Reserve COVID-19 list. They are both running backs.

Jalen Richard and Theo Riddick, both veteran back-up running backs, were placed on the list. Another running back, Kenyon Drake has been placed on the non-football injury list. Drake is in his first year with the Raiders.

The NFL has announced more punitive measures for teams in 2021 that miss games because of Covid issues, most notably, teams could forfeit games this season.