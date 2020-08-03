Raiders to play season in Allegiant Stadium without fans

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 17: Construction continues at Allegiant Stadium, the USD 2 billion, glass-domed future home of the Las Vegas Raiders on March 17, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders and the UNLV Rebels football teams are scheduled to begin play at the 65,000-seat facility in their 2020 seasons. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Las Vegas Raiders announced Monday that the season will be played without fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The $2 billion Allegiant Stadium was completed over the weekend. Fans can receive a refund on their tickets for 2020 season, or apply them towards 2021.

Raiders owner Mark Davis made the following statement regarding the decision: