Raiders thrilled to have fans at Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 14: Las Vegas Raiders fans watch the team warm up before a preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium on August 14, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) – Players and coaches were thrilled to have Raiders fans in the stands for the first time at Allegiant Stadium Saturday night.

More than 50,000 fans were on hand to watch Las Vegas beat the Seattle Seahawks 20-7 in the preseason opener for both teams. Raiders’ third-string quarterback Nathan Peterman led the offense, going 29-39 for 246 yards. The Las Vegas defense held Seattle to just one touchdown.

Head coach Jon Gruden said it was fantastic to have Raider Nation inside the stadium, cheering on the hometown team.

“It was great to have Raiders fans out there,” said Gruden. “To see the world coming back together and be in (Allegiant) Stadium with these fans again just warms my heart. I thank them all for coming out and we are really excited about playing in front of them the rest of the year.”

The Raiders have two more preseason games, both on the road, Saturday, August 21 at the Los Angeles Rams and Saturday, August 29 at San Francisco. Las Vegas will return to open the regular season at home against Baltimore on Monday Night Football on September 13.