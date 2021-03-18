Raiders sign RB Kenyan Drake of the Cardinals

FILE – Arizona Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake (41) dives over the line for a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game in Glendale, Ariz., in this Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, file photo. The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to a two-year deal worth up to $14.5 million with free agent running back Kenyan Drake to complement starter Josh Jacobs. A person familiar with the deal says Drake will be guaranteed $11 million under the deal agreed to on Thursday, March 18, 2021. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been announced. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to a two-year deal worth up to $14.5 million with free agent running back Kenyan Drake to complement starter Josh Jacobs.

A person familiar with the deal says Drake will be guaranteed $11 million under the deal agreed to on Thursday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been announced.

A second person familiar with a separate deal said tight end Derek Carrier has agreed to return to the Raiders on a one-year deal. The person also spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been announced.

The Raiders opted to make a significant investment in Drake two years after drafting Jacobs in the first round in hopes of forming a strong duo at the position.

The 27-year-old Drake had a strong half season in Arizona after being acquired in a midseason trade from Miami in 2019. He ran for 643 yards at an average of 5.2 yards per carry and added 28 catches for 171 yards receiving in eight games with the Cardinals.

He wasn’t as productive in 2020, rushing for 955 yards at an average of 4.0 yards per carry with 25 catches for 137 yards in 15 games. He did average 2.5 yards per carry after contact with 31 broken tackles, according to Pro Football Focus.

Drake provides a receiving threat out of the backfield with at least 50 catches in back-to-back seasons in 2018-19.

He has 3,130 yards rushing at an average of 4.5 yards per carry in 77 games, along with 169 catches for 1,244 yards and 33 total touchdowns in five seasons.

Carrier is back for a fourth season with the Raiders as a reserve tight end and special teams contributor. His role was reduced last season after the team added Jason Witten and Carrier only had seven offensive snaps.

Carrier will likely return to his role as the No. 3 tight end this season behind Darren Waller and Foster Moreau. Carrier has 21 catches for 189 yards and two TDs in 48 games with the Raiders.