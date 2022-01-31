Raiders’ Renfrow named to Pro Bowl

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 09: Hunter Renfrow #13 of the Las Vegas Raiders scores a touchdown past Michael Davis #43 of the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – It’s been a long road to the Pro Bowl for Hunter Renfrow, but he won’t have to travel far. The Raiders wide receiver has been named to his first Pro Bowl team. The game will be played Sunday February 6 at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas. The NFL announced Sunday. Renfrow replaces Chargers WR Keenan Allen, who is unable to participate due to injury.

Renfrow joins teammates P AJ Cole, DE Maxx Crosby and LB Denzel Perryman as Raiders Pro Bowlers, giving the team four selections to the annual all-star game being hosted at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Earning his first selection, Renfrow becomes the first Raiders wideout selected since 2016.

In 2021, Renfrow appeared in all 17 regular season contests with nine starts, recording career highs with 103 receptions for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns. He also totaled 31 punt returns for 303 yards for 9.8 average, which ranked fourth in the NFL.

Renfrow became just the third player in franchise history to record 100-plus receptions in a single season, with his 103 catches ranking second-most by a Raiders wide receiver. He is also just the second wide receiver to record both 100-plus receptions and 1,000-plus receiving yards in a single season.