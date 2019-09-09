Raiders release WR Antonio Brown

OAKLAND (KRON) – The Oakland Raiders have released wide receiver Antonio Brown.

This comes after the wide receiver requested to be released via Instagram Saturday morning.

Shortly after, Oakland Raiders announced the release of Antonio Brown.

Let’s recap the past six months.

Brown refused to practice due to wearing a specific helmet, filed a grievance

Shortly after the wide receiver threatened to retire

Brown was fined for missing practice which led to an altercation with general manager, Mike Mayock

The wide receiver released a video on social media of his conversation with head coach Jon Gruden

One day later, requested to be released via Instagram

Hours later, Oakland Raiders released Brown

Moments later with the announcement of Brown’s release NFL Network’s Insider Ian Rapoport , explains why AB was frustrated.

An explanation for why #Raiders WR Antonio Brown was so upset, from AB to me: “Told me do not come in Thursday. Bad my name. Then come work, give two papers after the press conference. No guaranteed no way." — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 7, 2019

Latest Headlines: