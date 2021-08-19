Raiders, Rams hold ‘chippy’ joint practice ahead of preseason game

LOS ANGELES (KLAS) — The Raiders are in Southern California working out and scrimmaging with the Rams as they prepare for Saturday’s preseason game.

They looked good on some plays — both offensively and on defense — so that is a positive sign as they work toward the season opener coming up in less than a month.

The big takeaways from the practice Wednesday was how chippy it got, but also how the Raiders’ defense played against the Rams.

L.A. quarterback Matthew Stafford was picked off three times. Sean McVay called the practice sloppy.

Hunter Renfrow stole the show. He burned Jalen Ramsey, who is one of the best cover corners in the NFL, twice.

When you can line up with one of the best defenses and make some noise, it was a good day.

“I’m actually still mad that there was a seven-on-seven rep, and we should have been a perfect day for Hunter, but we misconnected on one in the back right corner of the endzone, you know, but we fully expect to make those plays and knowing that it’s not going to happen every time, right there,” said Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. “I think they’re the best defense in the NFL last year, or if not one of, and, you know, we understand they’re going to have their plays but for us to be able to, you know, show that our plays and our designs and our guys could win against the best, you know, gives us confidence obviously going forward.”

The two teams will run a joint practice again Thursday morning — all leading up to Saturday night’s game at SoFi Stadium.