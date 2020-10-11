Raiders post-game interviews after upset of Chiefs 40-32

LAS VEGAS – Aristocrat Technologies and the Las Vegas Raiders have snapped the ball on a new partnership, making Aristocrat an Official Partner of the Raiders and Allegiant Stadium. Aristocrat’s category includes land-based gaming machines and certain digital social casino games.

As an Official Partner of the Las Vegas Raiders, Aristocrat will have prominent signage throughout Allegiant Stadium year-round, including in-stadium and in-game branding and naming rights to the Owners East Club. The partnership features entitlement of the Aristocrat Club at Allegiant Stadium, an ultra-exclusive experience with a full-service premium bar, luxury lounge and upgraded stadium seating for game-viewing.