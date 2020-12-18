Raiders playoff hopes all but gone; NFC teams battle for remaining playoff spots

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) runs for a gain against Los Angeles Chargers strong safety Rayshawn Jenkins (23) in overtime of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Week 15 of the NFL season is underway with the Raiders loss Thursday night to the Chargers.

With only three weeks left in the NFL regular season, the Raiders’ playoff hopes are very slim, but plenty of teams in the NFC are still fighting for playoff spots.

“The NFC is a quite a bit more wide open. As far as the Super Bowl, Packers are 5-1. They’re the top team in the NFC, followed by the Saints at 7-1. You’ve got [Tom] Brady and the Buccaneers 10-1, Rams 11-1 and the Seahawks are 14-1,” said Jeff Stoneback of BetMGM. “So, you know, much more competitive between the teams in the NFC than it is the AFC, not nearly as top heavy.”

After the Raiders lost to the Chargers on Thursday in overtime, they now have only a 2-percent chance of making the playoffs. They’ve got the Dolphins on Saturday.

“A really big game after last night’s tough loss for the Raiders, so they’re definitely on the outside looking in right now,” Stoneback said. “Miami comes to town, I imagine that game will be close to a “pick ‘em,” so it’s going to be a must win for the Raiders.”

The Raiders game against the Dolphins will be Saturday, December 26 — the day after Christmas.

If Tua Tagovailoa plays quarterback for the Dolphins and Marcus Mariota for the Raiders, that will be the first time ever two Hawaiian-born quarterbacks have met in an NFL game, so why not have it here on the “Ninth Island” in Las Vegas.