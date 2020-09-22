Raiders players and Coach Jon Gruden talk about win over Saints on Monday Night Football

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Las Vegas Raiders broke in Allegiant Stadium with a big win on a large stage Monday Night. A second-half rush by the Raiders led to a 34-24 win over the New Orleans Saints.

Derek Carr threw three touchdown passes with zero interceptions, 284 yards and a 73% completion rate. Darren Waller was his favorite target, he ended up with 12 catches for 103 yards and a touchdown. Next up, the Raiders play at New England on Sunday.

Interviews with coach Gruden, Carr and Waller are included in this post.