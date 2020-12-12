Raiders place DB Jeff Heath on injured list

Las Vegas Raiders strong safety Jeff Heath (38) celebrates after making an interception against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

HENDERSON, NEV. – The Las Vegas Raiders have placed S Jeff Heath on the Reserve/Injured List and signed DE Chris Smith to the active roster from the practice squad, the club announced Saturday.

Heath joined the Raiders this past offseason as a free agent after spending his first seven seasons (2013-19) with the Dallas Cowboys. Heath has appeared in 12 contests with four starts this season with the Silver and Black, recording 32 tackles (26 solo), a team-high three interceptions and three passes defensed and was recognized in Week 10 as the AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Smith, a 6-foot-1 defensive end, signed this past August as a free agent after spending time with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2014-16), Cincinnati Bengals (2017) and Cleveland Browns (2018-19) over his first six seasons, while also spending this past offseason with the Carolina Panthers before joining the Raiders. While on the team’s practice squad this year, Smith has been activated four times and recorded four tackles and one sack in his four appearances.

Additionally, the Raiders have activated DE Vic Beasley from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.