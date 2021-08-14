Raiders open preseason against Seahawks; first game with fans at Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Are you ready for some football? Fans will be in attendance for the first time at a Raiders game on Saturday as the Seahawks visit Allegiant Stadium. Start time is set for 6:00 p.m. Like most NFL preseason games, the Raiders are likely to rest most of their starters. Quarterback Derek Carr may play a couple of possessions, Marcus Mariota is questionable because of a sore leg, so backup QB’s Nathan Peterson and Case Cookus are likely to see a lot of playing time.

• The Raiders are 135-135-1 (.500) all-time in preseason contests.

• The 2021 NFL season will feature each team playing 17 regular-season games and three preseason games, marking the first

change to the season structure since the 1978 campaign ushered in an era of 16 regular-season and four preseason games.

• The Raiders will play three opponents from the NFC West..

• The Silver and Black will play host to Seattle in the opener,

marking the 19th overall time the two teams will meet in the

preseason and 15th consecutive season.

• The Raiders will play at Los Angeles Rams in Week 2, marking

the fourth consecutive season the two teams have met in the

preseason. The contest will be broadcast on NFL Network.

• Las Vegas will conclude their preseason slate on the road against

the San Francisco 49ers. It will mark the first time the two clubs

have met in an exhibition contest since 2011 and the clubs’

40th overall matchup in the preseason.