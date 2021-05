Raiders NFL schedule 2021 released

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It's no secret some shopkeepers in downtown Bakersfield are wary of crime, as many report an uptick in issues like vandalism since the start of the pandemic. Some shopkeepers say it's time to crack down on crimes against businesses in downtown Bakersfield by resurrecting the Block to Block program. Organizers want the city to provide private security to protect businesses, as Bakersfield Police are stretched thin.

"We need a little additional private security at the moment," said Dixie Brewer, Chief Block Captain for the Bakersfield Downtown Business Association. "We want our BPD to handle the bigger problems, not coming down to remove, you know, a homeless person from my sidewalk who may be having a drug problem."