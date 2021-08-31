Raiders make final roster cuts; down to 53 players

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – This is one of the toughest days in the NFL. Teams must trim their rosters to 53 players and the Raiders had to make some tough decisions. Most notable, the Raiders cut wide receivers John Brown and Dillon Stoner. Center Jimmy Morrissey is also out. Many of these players will end up on the Raiders 16 person practice squad.
HENDERSON, NEV. – The Las Vegas Raiders have made the following roster moves, the club announced Tuesday. The transactions bring the Raiders to the NFL-mandated 53-player limit on their active roster.
WAIVED THE FOLLOWING PLAYERS:
Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Exp. College
Bushman, Matt TE 6-5 245 R BYU
Cotton Sr., Lester G 6-4 335 1 Alabama
Dickerson, Matt DT 6-5 292 4 UCLA
Doss, Keelan WR 6-3 215 3 UC Davis
Emmons, B.J. RB 5-11 215 R Florida Atlantic
Green, Gerri DE 6-4 250 1 Mississippi State
Groshek, Garrett RB 5-11 217 R Wisconsin
Hamilton, Devery T 6-6 311 R Duke
Johnson, Isaiah CB 6-2 210 3 Houston
Jones-Smith, Jaryd G/T 6-7 345 2 Pittsburgh
Leavitt, Dallin S 5-10 195 3 Utah State
Morrissey, Jimmy C 6-3 303 R Pittsburgh
Poutasi, Jeremiah OL 6-5 335 3 Utah
Ragas, Trey RB 5-10 214 R Louisiana
Richardson, Max LB 5-11 223 R Boston College
Scott, Niles DT 6-2 320 3 Frostburg State
Stoner, Dillon WR 6-0 194 R Oklahoma State
Turner, DJ WR 5-9 206 R Pittsburgh
Vickers, Kendal DE 6-3 295 2 Tennessee
RELEASED THE FOLLOWING PLAYERS:
Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Exp. College
Brown, John WR 5-11 178 8 Pittsburg State
Carrier, Derek TE 6-3 240 9 Beloit
Joseph, Karl S 5-10 200 6 West Virginia
Omameh, Patrick G/T 6-4 327 9 Michigan
Wreh-Wilson, Blidi CB 6-1 190 8 Connecticut
WAIVED/INJURED THE FOLLOWING PLAYERS:
Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Exp. College
Bilal, Asmar LB 6-2 227 2 Notre Dame
Ellis, Alex TE 6-4 245 3 Tennessee
PLACED ON THE RESERVE/SUSPENDED LIST:
Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Exp. College
Lawson, Nevin CB 5-10 190 8 Utah State