HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders could once again be without their top two right tackles for this week’s game against New Orleans.

The Raiders listed starter Trent Brown and backup Sam Young doubtful for the game against the Saints. Brown played one series of the opener before leaving with a calf injury and Young injured his groin later in the first half.

Linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski also is listed as doubtful with a pectoral injury.