Raiders kickers take center stage

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Much of the Raiders’ success in 2020 has been due to its kicking game. Punter A.J. Cole and placekicker Daniel Carlson have been exceptional. The pair spoke to the media today via Zoom call.

In 5 games, Cole has punted 11 times and is averaging 46 yards per kick. Carlson has made 11 of 12 field goals (three of those from beyond 50 yards) and has hit on 16 of 17 extra point attempts.

The Raiders (3-2) are home Sunday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-2). The Raiders are coming off a bye week, the Bucs beat Green Bay 38-10 on Sunday.