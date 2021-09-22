Raiders kicker earns NFL honors

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Las Vegas Raiders accurate kicker, Daniel Carlson was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the week for the second week of the season. The former All-American from Auburn University kicked four field goals in the Raiders 26-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

“(Kicking is) definitely a very different position,” said Carlson. “It’s almost like golfers out on the football field. It’s more of a mental sport for us a lot of times than it is physical. For me it’s something where experience has paid off.”

The 26-year-old from Colorado Springs, Colo. is in rare air when it comes to accuracy. He’s made 29 of his last 31 kicks.

No one is happier to give Oakland Colesium’s baseball infield dirt the boot.

“Oakland, it was obviously a really cool experience,” said Carlson. “Getting to close out that chapter, play on that baseball field and getting to experience that. As a kicker, like many other positions we like to play on the perfect grass that we have.”

Carlson’s accuracy is dangerous in reality and the fantasy world as well.

“I actually played against myself on fantasy this week in my own friend-group fantasy,” said Carlson. “That was tough. I took a loss. I definitely contributed to that.”