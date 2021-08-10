Raiders host airmen at Allegiant Stadium

The Las Vegas Raiders hosted local airmen from Nellis and Creech Air Force bases at Allegiant Stadium for practice Tuesday.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Las Vegas Raiders hosted airmen from Nellis and Creech Air Force bases at Allegiant Stadium Tuesday.

It was a football boot camp for 100 servicemen and women as they were put through drills and competitions on the field where the Raiders will host the Seattle Seahawks in both teams’ first preseason game of 2021.

The event was part of USAA and NFL’s Salute to Service partnership. Salute to Service is an annual, league-wide initiative that the NFL describes as “A collective effort to honor, empower and connect with our nation’s service members, veterans, and their families.”

Former Raiders quarterback Jay Schroeder helped run practice for the troops. He called it a great way to honor the local military community.

“This is a blessing and an honor to come out and support our veterans in everything they do,” said Schroeder. “I’ve been fortunate enough throughout my career to always help.”

Military leaders said the event was an excellent team-building opportunity.

“We’re so appreciative of the Las Vegas Raiders,” said Col. Cameron Dadgar who assumed command of the Nevada Test and Training Range in July 2020. “The entire event bred camaraderie, excitement… It allowed a lot of our athletes to show some of their skills.”

The airmen were also at Tuesday morning’s training camp at Raiders headquarters in Henderson. Many will be back at Allegiant Stadium Saturday night when the Raiders host the Seahawks.