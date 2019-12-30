Raiders head to Las Vegas after 2020 training camp

ALAMEDA (KRON) – The Raiders are staying in the Bay Area for just a tad bit longer.

Head coach Jon Gruden tells reporters on Monday, “We’re going to have our off season program here, starting around April 15 or whenever the league allows us to start. My understanding is after we break training camp, we will formally move to Las Vegas.”

Gruden went on to talk about his feelings towards moving to the new city.

“It’s exciting, man. We’re really excited. Excited to know where we’re going to be playing and excited to have a city that is excited to have us,” said Gruden.

The Oakland Raiders finished their final game with a loss against the Denver Broncos, 16-15.

The Raiders’ closed out their season with a final record of, 7-9.

Gruden explained how he’s ready for the next chapter, “We can’t wait to improve our team and we’re very fired up. We have some resources in the draft and we think the Las Vegas Raiders, the Raiders, is a great brand for any player to want to play for. We can’t wait to continue building our team. I know Mayock and his group of guys are excited as well.”

