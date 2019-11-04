Raiders escape with 31-24 victory over Lions

OAKLAND (KRON) — The Oakland Raiders defeated the Detroit Lions Sunday afternoon by a final score of 31-24.
One the 1-yard line with three seconds left, the Lions had a chance to score, but Oakland was able to make a clutch defensive stop and secure the win.
Derek Carr was 21/31 for 289 yards and 2 TDs.
Josh Jacobs absolutely dominated, completing 28 carries for 120 yards and 2 TDs.
Detroit QB Matthew Stafford was nearly unstoppable, he was 26/41 for 406 yards, 3 TDs and 1 INT.
The Silver and Black improve to 4-4 and are still in the AFC Playoff race.
Oakland will host the Los Angeles Chargers for a Thursday Night Football matchup.
