Raiders defense hit hard by COVID-19

The Silver and Black remain at home in Week 11 for their thirdstraight contest against an AFC West opponent. The Raiders will take the field against the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday night inprimetime, as the two clubs collide for the second and final time of the regular season in 2020. In their first matchup in Week 5, the Raiders took home a victory by a score of 40-32. The Chiefslead the all-time series 65-53-2, while the Raiders will look to sweep Kansas City's club for the first time since 2012. Kickoff will commence at 5:20 p.m. PT on Nov. 22 and will be broadcast on NBC with Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth and Michele Tafoya on the call.

In Week 10, the Raiders hosted the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium for the first of two contests in 2020 against their AFC West rival. The Raiders, led by a rushing attack that amassed over 200 total yards, won by a score of 37-12 to move to 6-3 on the season and 3-0 within the division.