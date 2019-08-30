Raiders cut linebacker Brandon Marshall

SEATTLE (AP) - Geno Smith appeared to lock up the backup job in Seattle throwing a pair of first-half touchdown passes before limping off with a minor knee injury, and the Seahawks closed out the preseason with a 17-15 win over the Oakland Raiders on Thursday night.

Smith threw a 39-yard TD pass to Terry Wright on Seattle's opening possession and later hit Jacob Hollister on an 11-yard TD strike. Smith looked comfortable and poised running Seattle's offense and seemed set to be Russell Wilson's backup. But Smith had to be tended to on the field and walked off with a slight limp late in the second quarter after being sacked by Gabe Wright. The medical staff was looking at Smith's left knee that underwent surgery earlier this month to have a cyst removed. Smith was on the sideline during the second half with ice on his knee.