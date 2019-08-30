Breaking News
KGET is back: Parent company Nexstar and AT&T agree to deal returning 17 News to subscribers

Raiders cut linebacker Brandon Marshall

Raiders

by: Aaron Pero

Posted: / Updated:

(KRON) – The Oakland Raiders have cut linebacker Brandon Marshall.

Marshall took to Twitter to announce his goodbye:

Marshall was one of the Raiders major off season signings who was to be counted on to upgrade a position that has been a weakness for years in Oakland. 

Marshall had spent the past six years of his seven-year career in the AFC West in Denver before signing in Oakland.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story