Raiders cut linebacker Brandon Marshall

(KRON) – The Oakland Raiders have cut linebacker Brandon Marshall.
Marshall took to Twitter to announce his goodbye:
Marshall was one of the Raiders major off season signings who was to be counted on to upgrade a position that has been a weakness for years in Oakland.
Marshall had spent the past six years of his seven-year career in the AFC West in Denver before signing in Oakland.
