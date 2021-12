LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The NFL has moved the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cleveland Browns game from Saturday to Monday due to a COVID-19 outbreak among Cleveland’s players.

The Browns are reporting more than 20 players have been placed on a COVID-reserved list in the past week.

The game is now a doubleheader and scheduled for 2 p.m. (PT) Monday and will be followed by the Vikings vs. Bears at 5:20 p.m. (PT).

Remember last summer when the NFL released its COVID forfeit policy. Here is it… #3 seems important. Did the outbreak come from an unvaccinated player? #RaiderNation #Browns #8NN pic.twitter.com/PY0tiq46wo — Chris Maathuis (@sports8) December 17, 2021

The Raiders were scheduled to fly to Cleveland on Friday.