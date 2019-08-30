Raiders’ Antonio Brown makes appearance at Concord’s De La Salle HS football game

CONCORD (KRON) — Students and athletes at De La Salle High School in Concord received a visit Friday night by Oakland Raiders’ wide receiver Antonio Brown.

The Raider joined in with crowds of students at the high school’s first game of the season against St. Thomas Aquinas High School.

Earlier this week, Brown was the subject of an on going helmet dispute with the league.

The wide receiver practiced with the Raiders Tuesday morning — though he was spotted practicing off to the side without a helmet while the rest of the team practiced with helmets on.

According to Coach Jon Gruden, Brown did practice with the new certified helmet and he’s “all in ready to go.”

He was later seen leaving practice with a helmet in hand.

Despite Brown’s surprise appearance at De La Salle’s game Friday night, the Spartans lost 24-14.