Raiders’ Antonio Brown doesn’t have anything nice to say to former teammate Ben Roethlisberger

OAKLAND (KRON) – Oakland Raiders Antonio Brown had a few choice of words for his former Pittsburg teammate Ben Roethlisberger, after an interview came out with NBC’s Michele Tafoya commenting on his relationship with AB.

In an interview Sunday night, Roethlisberger revealed regret last season for calling out Brown on a play that led to a loss against the Denver Broncos.

Roethlisberger said, “I wish I wouldn’t have done it. Obviously we saw what happened… it ruined a friendship.”

Brown quickly chimed in on Twitter after hearing the quarterback’s comments.

“Never friends just had to get my ends …. shut up already.”

The duo has had tension between them before as the quarterback had commented on Brown’s route-running.

Now that the pair play miles apart, it was only a matter of time before the truth came out.

Latest Headlines: