Raiders again embrace ‘My Cause My Cleats’ campaign

HENDERSON, Nev. – For the fifth straight year, the Las Vegas Raiders are joining with players across the league to wear custom cleats reflecting their commitment to charitable causes as part of the NFL’s My Cause My Cleats campaign.

According to the NFL, “My Cause My Cleats celebrates the positive impact that players make in their communities by providing them with a unique opportunity to highlight the charitable partners that they are passionate about on their cleats. [The NFL is] excited to share that this season we’ve had more players sign up than ever before, with well over 1,000 players participating.”

This year the NFL began celebrating Unboxing Week, a league-wide unveiling of NFL players’ customized cleats, on Giving Tuesday, December 1. As part of Unboxing Week, Players are sharing images of their cleats and the stories behind them and providing fans a first look at the cleats that represent the players’ chosen causes.

Two Raiders players—safety Erik Harris and linebacker Cory Littleton— had their custom cleats designed by individuals tied to each player’s chosen causes after virtual meet and greets and brainstorming video chats. Harris is supporting at-risk youth, and his cleats were designed by a young member of the After-School All-Stars Greater Las Vegas as the two worked together virtually to come up with the final version. Littleton selected Multiple Sclerosis as his cause and consulted virtually with an artist who is fighting the disease to come up with the design for his cleats to profile the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America. During Unboxing Week, each player had a follow-up video call with the respective “designer” and together, they witnessed the virtual reveal of the finished cleats.

Harris and Littleton are two of many Las Vegas Raiders players to participate in NFL’s My Cause My Cleats campaign. Among others, quarterback Derek Carr, whose son, Dallas, was born with intestinal malrotation, will again this year wear cleats that raise awareness to support local healthcare providers that offer help to families with children in need. Center Rodney Hudson is continuing to support autism and his footwear will represent Autism Speaks. Tight end Darren Waller will don cleats to bring attention to the work that the Darren Waller Foundation is doing to combat substance abuse. Defensive end Maxx Crosby, whose family includes three dogs, will use the platform to support animal rescue through the Stand Up for Pits Foundation. Defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins advocates for veterans wounded in combat and will wear cleats to support the Wounded Warrior Project.