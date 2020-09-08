Raiders adjusting to protocol restrictions amid season opener

LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) – If it weren’t for the Covid-19 pandemic, Raider fans would really be fired up as ‘Raider Nation’ would be making its way to Charlotte for the season opener against the Carolina Panthers.

Like all NFL teams, the Raiders are handcuffed with safety protocol restrictions in preparing to play the 2020 season. The pandemic has hit the organization hard and like the rest of the NFL, players are getting fatigued with mask wearing, daily testing and no fans.

