Raider Nation takes over SoFi Stadium

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KLAS) – The Las Vegas Raiders may lay claim to having the two nicest home stadiums in all of the NFL. There’s Allegiant Stadium, adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip, and SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, ostensibly home to the Chargers, but which is expected to boast far more silver and black than powder blue Monday night.

The Raiders have deep ties in Southern California, playing at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum from 1982 to 1994. Raiders fans have a habit of taking over the Chargers’ home field, whether in San Diego, Carson, or now Inglewood.

Raiders players expect their faithful fans to fill SoFi stadium.

“In my past, whether it was in Los Angeles at that soccer stadium or in Qualcomm in San Diego, it was another home game,” said Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. “You always looked at it as another home game. That’s no disrespect, it’s just a fact.”

Fans of the Las Vegas Raiders take over SoFi stadium in Inglewood, Calif. ahead of Monday night’s game against the Chargers.

Fans say Raider Nation in Southern California is a unique breed.

“All the fans from back when the Raiders were in L.A., they’re still here,” said one fan outside SoFi ahead of the Monday Night Football showdown. “We’re just all coming back. It’s kind of like a family reunion. We’re all coming back home a bit.