Raider fans navigate vaccine requirements for first game

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Many Raiders fans showed up to Allegiant Stadium without a COVID-19 vaccine, despite the team’s new rules requiring proof of vaccination for anyone going inside.

Community Ambulance administered vaccines and expected to dole out hundreds of shots ahead of kickoff Monday night. Fans were able to get their first or second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Anyone getting their first shot was considered partially vaccinated and was still required to wear a mask inside the stadium. Those who provided proof of full vaccination could remove their face coverings inside the stadium.

To prove they are fully vaccinated, fans were required to download the CLEAR app and upload pictures of their vaccine card.

Some fans had said the vaccine requirement kept them from attending the game. Others said it was an easy way to make sure everyone stays as safe as possible during the pandemic.

“Raider Nation is going to watch the Raiders regardless,” said Joe Peralta, a Raiders fan. “The whole thing is, if I have to do this and it’s required, I’m gonna get it done. That’s why you see the lines that you see. Raider Nation always supports Raiders.”

The vaccination tent outside Allegiant Stadium was scheduled to stay open until 7 p.m., more than 90 minutes after kickoff, in order to administer shots to as many fans as possible.