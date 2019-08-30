Packers vs. Raiders to play on 80-yard field due to turf conditions

WINNIPEG (KRON) — Just moments before kickoff, concerns were raised in Winnipeg, Canada regarding the safety of the turf while players, coaches and fans of the Green Bay Packers and Oakland Raiders waited anxiously.

Word quickly spread that the teams would be playing week three of preseason on a shortened field.

The conversation started when officials noticed holes and other damages to the field.

Confirmed… — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) August 23, 2019

At 5:05 p.m., ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez confirmed that the game was going to be played on an 80-yard field, with the goal line being the 10-yard line.

In addition, the game is reportedly being played with no kickoffs, meaning each team will start with the ball at the 25-yard line.

