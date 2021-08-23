One more preseason game for Las Vegas Raiders

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Las Vegas Raiders are enjoying a few days off with their final preseason game coming up this Sunday.

Nathan Peterman threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Marcell Ateman in the fourth quarter and the Las Vegas Raiders held on to defeat the Los Angeles Rams 17-16 Saturday night in Southern California.

The Raiders came away from SoFi Stadium with some concerning injuries, including former UNLV Rebel linebacker Javin White, who left the game with a knee injury.

“We’re going to have to look at our injury situation at linebacker,” said head coach Jon Gruden Monday. “We’ve had great practices. We had two really good practices against the Rams, so we got to look at the health of our team. Most importantly, and we got to see who’s on the bubble who we really need to see to make this football team and we would like to get some of the guys a few reps.”

The Raiders have until Aug. 31 to cut their roster from 80 to 53 players.

You can watch the team’s final preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Aug. 29 at 1 p.m. on Channel 8.