NFL goes to 17 game schedule; Raiders add home game against Bears

LONDON, ENG – OCTOBER 06: Chicago Bears Center James Daniels (68) faces off with teammates against the Oakland Raiders during the game between the Chicago Bears and the Oakland Raiders on October 6th, 2019 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. (Photo by Martin Leitch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The NFL is increasing the regular season to 17 games and reducing the preseason to three games. The Raiders will play their additional game against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium. Dates have not been announced.

Team owners on Tuesday approved the 17th game, marking the first time in 43 years the regular season has been increased. It went from 14 to 16 games in 1978.

The Super Bowl now will move back a week to Feb. 13, which places it directly in the middle of the Winter Olympics in Beijing. Coincidentally, NBC has the broadcast rights to both.

Each extra NFL game will be an interconference matchup based on where teams finished in the previous season. AFC teams will be hosting the 17th game in 2021.