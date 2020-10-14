NFL considering moving 2024 Super Bowl to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The NFL is considering moving the 2024 Super Bowl to Las Vegas from New Orleans. There is a conflict with Mardi Gras and the 2024 Super Bowl originally planned for the Crescent City. The NFL’s new 17 game scheduled created the date change and the conflict.
The Raiders have expressed an interest in hosting the 2024 Super Bowl and NFL owners would have to vote on the proposal. Numerous reports have Las Vegas as the front runner for 2024.
Here is the current line-up for Super Bowls:
Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7, 2021: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.
Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 6, 2022: SoFi Stadium outside of Los Angeles, Calif.
Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 5, 2023: State Farm Stadium in Glendale Ariz.
Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 4, 2024: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in New Orleans, La. (moving to 2025)
This is a developing story