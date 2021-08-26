New beer garden opens for tailgate parties prior to Raiders, UNLV games at Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There’s a new beer garden on the Las Vegas Strip and this one offers a gameday tailgate experience for football fans.

MGM Resorts and Bud Light have joined forces to open the Bud Light Beer Garden that will offer an outdoor party experience to all football fans before and after all Raiders and UNLV home games, as well as select sports and entertainment events at Allegiant Stadium. The beer garden, which is free and open to the public, will open four hours before kickoff. It’s located at the corner of Las Vegas Blvd. and Hacienda Ave.

Marshawn Lynch, former NFL legend and Super Bowl champion, made a special appearance to kick off the festivities and debut the new gameday ritual ahead of the Raiders’ pre-season opener Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (Courtesy: MGM Resorts International)

“The city’s first football season with fans in the stands is a monumental moment,” said Chuck Bowling, president and COO of Mandalay Bay and Luxor. “We’ve created a game day event that embodies the spirit and excitement of Las Vegas and offers fans unique pre-game experiences. We look forward to creating new traditions at this venue for this season and beyond.”

The beer garden offers interactive football challenges, life-sized games, DJ entertainment, sports-betting suites, food and beverage from MGM Resorts’ restaurants, VIP packages and special appearances by professional sports legends.

The Bud Light Beer Garden is scheduled to be open for gameday festivities on the following days: