More than 6,000 get first COVID-19 shot for Raiders game

Mel Ondik gives a COVID-19 vaccine to Joseph Garduno before an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – It appears the Raiders rules requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccines to attend games at Allegiant Stadium led to a spike in fans getting shots.

According to the Raiders, more than 6,000 people received the first dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine outside the stadium or at other approved locations before the Monday night home opener.

Over 10,000 people used the alternate screening area setup outside Allegiant Stadium over the course of three days before the game. That included those who needed help setting up information on the CLEAR app.

Patty Bernal, left, and Trinidad Verduzco wait in line for a COVID-19 vaccine before an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Last month the Raiders became the first NFL team to require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 for all fans over 12. Wednesday, the Buffalo Bills announced a similar policy. Other teams are requiring proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test to attend.