Maxx Crosby hounds QBs on the field, rescues hounds at home

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby has proven he has a knack for housing opposing quarterbacks. The sack specialist also specializes with hounds – specifically rescued pit bulls.

Crosby, who has three pit bulls – Brooklyn, Durk & Leo – teamed up with tech-based real estate company, Homie to support Pits to Pets, a local charity that rescues Pit Bulls and other large breeds and rehabilitates them to find forever homes.

“I’m a proud pit bull owner,” said Crosby in a video for the group. “I know pits and large breed dogs can make great pets when well trained and cared for.”

For every home that Homie sells this October in Southern Nevada, Homie will donate $250 to Pits to Pets.