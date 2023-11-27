Is the honeymoon over for new Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce? After starting 2-0, the Silver and Black have lost back-to-back games including Sunday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas wasted no time getting off to a 14-0 lead in the 2nd quarter, but Kansas City went on to outscore the Raiders 31-3. If you’re trying to figure out why everything fell apart so fast, you’re not alone. The Raiders are asking themselves same thing.

“It’s frustrating, it’s confusing too,” Pro Bowl receiver Davante Adams said. “I don’t really know what to say or exactly why it went the way it did, but we just couldn’t figure it out in the second half.”