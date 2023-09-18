The Las Vegas Raiders are licking their wounds after facing off against one of the top quarterbacks in the league: Josh Allen.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback was in the groove and lead his team to a beat-down of the Silver and Black.

Head coach Josh McDaniels is trying to take some positives from the tough loss.

“This should be a good day for us to learn about what we need to do better and how all of us can contribute to a better performance,” McDaniels said. “It’s our choice as to how we use this.”