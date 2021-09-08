Las Vegas Raiders announce alternate vaccine screening for season opener

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Las Vegas Raiders shared details of an alternate vaccine screening protocol for fans attending the regular-season home opener Monday night.

Last month the team became the first in the NFL to announce it would require proof of COVID-19 vaccination to attend games at Allegiant Stadium this year. Fans who are fully vaccinated will be able to shed their face coverings once inside the stadium. Those who are partially vaccinated will still be required to wear a mask during the game.

Several teams have since announced similar policies.

Fans need to download the CLEAR app and upload their vaccination information. Alternate screening will be available this weekend for fans who are under 12, those who are partially vaccinated, have a vaccine that isn’t supported in the CLEAR app, or need assistance ahead of gameday.

Those screenings will be available in Lot B at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday and Sunday, Step. 11 and 12 from 1 to 6 p.m.

Click here for full information on vaccines and alternate screenings at Allegiant Stadium.

The Raiders host the Baltimore Ravens Monday night in a nationally televised matchup.