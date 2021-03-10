Josh Jacobs’ case closed; DIU charges dropped against Raiders RB

LAS VEGAS (AP) – A traffic case involving Las Vegas Raiders player Josh Jacobs is closed after he completed community service and paid a fine stemming from a vehicle crash in January near McCarran International Airport.

Lawyers for the 23-year-old running back said Monday he mentored at a Boys & Girls Club and paid a $500 fine on traffic violation. Jacobs received several stitches for a cut forehead and was initially also charged with driving under the influence after the crash early Jan. 4. The DUI charge was later dropped because Jacobs’ blood-alcohol level was below the legal limit.