Geno Smith tosses 2 TDs, Seahawks top Raiders 17-15

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – AUGUST 29: Paul Butler #81 of the Oakland Raiders grabs the ball against DeShawn Shead #35 of the Seattle Seahawks in the third quarter during their NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field on August 29, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

SEATTLE (AP) – Geno Smith appeared to lock up the backup job in Seattle throwing a pair of first-half touchdown passes before limping off with a minor knee injury, and the Seahawks closed out the preseason with a 17-15 win over the Oakland Raiders on Thursday night.

Smith threw a 39-yard TD pass to Terry Wright on Seattle’s opening possession and later hit Jacob Hollister on an 11-yard TD strike. Smith looked comfortable and poised running Seattle’s offense and seemed set to be Russell Wilson’s backup. But Smith had to be tended to on the field and walked off with a slight limp late in the second quarter after being sacked by Gabe Wright. The medical staff was looking at Smith’s left knee that underwent surgery earlier this month to have a cyst removed. Smith was on the sideline during the second half with ice on his knee.

Smith finished 4 of 7 for 107 yards and his health will be important as Paxton Lynch finished the preseason with a dud. After missing last week’s game due to a concussion, Lynch was 1 of 7 for 4 yards.

It was entirely backups for both teams in the preseason finale. Oakland left a significant chunk of its roster behind in the Bay Area, while many of Seattle’s starters went through pregame warmups before becoming spectators. Or in the case of Wilson, putting on a headset and appearing to call some plays for Seattle’s offense.

Oakland quarterback Mike Glennon played only the first quarter before giving way to Nathan Peterman. Glennon was 9 of 13 for 78 yards and led Oakland on a field-goal drive. Peterman was 20 of 27 for 158 yards. James Butler ran for a 3-yard touchdown with 1:43 left to pull Oakland within 17-15, but Branden Jackson sacked Peterman on the 2-point conversion attempt.

INJURIES

Seattle rookie safety Marquise Blair played the first defensive series but did not return after appearing to aggravate a back injury. Blair had been slowed by the back bruise for the past two weeks and did not play in the third preseason game against the Chargers.

Oakland cornerback Nevin Lawson appeared to injure his right leg late in the third quarter away from the play. Lawson walked directly to the locker room.

IMPORTANT STATS

Keelean Doss and Keon Hatcher led Oakland with six catches each. Doss was targeted 12 times. No Seattle receiver had more than one catch, with the best being Jazz Ferguson’s 41-yard reception using his 6-foot-5 frame to overpower a smaller defensive back.

Seattle running back C.J. Prosise had another solid game, rushing for 42 yards on five carries including a 30-yarder.

DEFENSIVE STANDOUT

After being quiet for most of the preseason, Seattle rookie linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven had a standout final preseason game. Burr-Kirven, a fifth round pick, had 12 total tackles and a sack in his most extensive playing time of the preseason.

SUCCESSFUL CHALLENGE

Seattle coach Pete Carroll finally had a successful challenge of a pass interference call in the second quarter. On review it was determined the pass was tipped at the line of scrimmage by Burr-Kirven and the flag against Jeremy Boykins was picked up. Carroll had unsuccessfully challenged pass interference a couple of times previously.

UP NEXT

Raiders: Oakland opens the regular season on Sept. 9 hosting Denver.

Seahawks: Seattle opens the regular season on Sept. 8 hosting Cincinnati.