LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Former Raiders defensive lineman Greg Townsend stopped by Allegiant Stadium on the day the facility was turned over the the Raiders. He talked to Ron Futrell of 8 News Now about the stadium, the Raiders in Las Vegas and his work with current Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby.

Townsend is regarded as one of the best pass rushers in Raiders history. The stats would agree. Townsend has more sacks that any other Raider.